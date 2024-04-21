J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 2.1 %

KO opened at $60.17 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $259.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

