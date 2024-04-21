J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 371,831 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $199.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.51. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

