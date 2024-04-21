J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,398,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,121.0% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $237.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

