J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,049 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

