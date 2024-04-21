J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,448 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $400.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

