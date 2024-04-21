J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,510 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 400.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $462.58 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $459.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

