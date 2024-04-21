J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,582 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,190,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $115.94 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

