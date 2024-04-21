J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $142.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $108.86 and a 52-week high of $159.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.