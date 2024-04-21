J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $234.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $185.37 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.38 and a 200 day moving average of $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.