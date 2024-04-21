J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after buying an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,460,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,333,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,979,000 after purchasing an additional 157,902 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

