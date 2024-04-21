J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,096 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.