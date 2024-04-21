J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 178 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

ILCB opened at $68.51 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $880.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

