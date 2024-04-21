J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 23,913 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,913 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

TIP stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average is $105.83.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.