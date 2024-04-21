J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,909 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,933,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,965,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,498,000 after acquiring an additional 200,041 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 614,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,770,000 after acquiring an additional 452,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.55 and a beta of 2.41. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

