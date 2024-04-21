J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 770 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 4.20% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2,885.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of RFEM opened at $59.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $62.77. The company has a market cap of $35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

