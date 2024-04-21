JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $84.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

MAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $74.84 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $94,417,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,057,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after buying an additional 373,473 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

