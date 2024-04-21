Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.11) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jubilee Metals Group
Jubilee Metals Group Trading Down 0.7 %
About Jubilee Metals Group
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jubilee Metals Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.