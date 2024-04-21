Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.11) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday.

Jubilee Metals Group Trading Down 0.7 %

About Jubilee Metals Group

LON:JLP opened at GBX 6.80 ($0.08) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.81. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.68 ($0.12). The company has a market capitalization of £202.64 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

