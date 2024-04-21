Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Price Target to $86.00

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group raised Nicolet Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.88.

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $86.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $169,269.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $163,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,895.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $169,269.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

