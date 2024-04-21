Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.36.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $631.24 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $399.48 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $625.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $14,012,491. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

