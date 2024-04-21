Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 366,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.