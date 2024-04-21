Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in EnerSys by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in EnerSys by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in EnerSys by 1,386.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

