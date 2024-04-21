Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 194,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 194,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,858,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,858,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $22.38 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.