Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 492 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 483 ($6.01). Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($6.00).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.59) price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 465.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 519.35.

In other Kosmos Energy news, insider Andrew G. Inglis sold 182,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.83), for a total transaction of £1,004,384.52 ($1,250,323.07). Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

