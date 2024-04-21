Kyle Sauers Sells 15,983 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $97,656.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,563.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $124,540.46.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 32.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 451,171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 68,255 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $997,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

