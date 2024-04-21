Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.