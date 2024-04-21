Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.85

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.85 and traded as high as C$21.50. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$21.11, with a volume of 20,941 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of C$686.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.0611111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.64, for a total value of C$226,399.00. Corporate insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

