LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. LKQ’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

