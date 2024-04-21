Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 13,700 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Plexus by 93.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $715,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $5,865,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.32. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Plexus

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,403,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $234,235.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,403,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $3,112,875. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.