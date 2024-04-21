Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

