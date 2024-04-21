Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 18,200 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,264 shares of company stock valued at $18,438,369. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

