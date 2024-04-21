Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 83,200 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Get Our Latest Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.