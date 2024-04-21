Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.52 Million in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Flowserve by 682.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

