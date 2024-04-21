Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of California Water Service Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,867,000 after buying an additional 240,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,877,000 after buying an additional 270,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,488,000 after buying an additional 43,285 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $59.64.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.41 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.84%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

