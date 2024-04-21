Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130,745 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total transaction of $3,568,953.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 182,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,290,913.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $8,661,793. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.4 %

MSGS stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.87. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 113.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.