Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,037 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC opened at $84.49 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

