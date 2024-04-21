Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) PT Lowered to $21.00

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stephens from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Vertical Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $249.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

