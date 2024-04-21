Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Maximus were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Maximus by 61.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Maximus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Maximus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $81.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 39.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

