Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.