Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, Vice Chairman Eric Cantor sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $939,278.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,863 shares in the company, valued at $10,302,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Eric Cantor sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $939,278.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,302,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MC stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.47 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

