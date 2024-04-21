MontVue Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.1% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,482,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VFH opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.14. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.