Morgan Stanley’s (MS) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

MS has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cfra upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.07.

MS stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $879,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,562,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $879,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,562,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,355 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

