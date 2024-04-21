Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $80.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $77.55 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,500. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.