Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $259.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.07. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $208.90 and a twelve month high of $278.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

