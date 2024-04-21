Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Belden worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1,365.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after acquiring an additional 956,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 1,283.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 453,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after buying an additional 392,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Belden by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after buying an additional 184,997 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Price Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $81.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

