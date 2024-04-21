National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NBHC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get National Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBHC

National Bank Stock Performance

NBHC stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. National Bank has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 27.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.