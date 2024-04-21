National Bankshares Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $15.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.74.

LSPD stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.37.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

