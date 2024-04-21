NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8,119.24

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,119.24 ($101.07) and traded as high as GBX 8,804 ($109.60). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 8,774 ($109.22), with a volume of 151,950 shares.

NEXT Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,672.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,126.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. The stock has a market cap of £11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.27.

NEXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 141 ($1.76) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. NEXT’s payout ratio is 3,155.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NEXT

NEXT Company Profile

In other NEXT news, insider Jeremy Stakol sold 33,154 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,950 ($111.42), for a total transaction of £2,967,283 ($3,693,866.55). Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

