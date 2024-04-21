NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 4%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.18. 827,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,083,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

NextDecade Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NextDecade by 318.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 220,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 167,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NextDecade by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextDecade by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 132,197 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NextDecade by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

