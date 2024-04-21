NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 0.2%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.22 and last traded at $95.90. 2,238,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,488,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

The stock has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.7% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 2.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 263,121 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 40.4% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

