Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,689 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 49.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 51.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 41.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,343,000 after purchasing an additional 744,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 1.6 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rush Enterprises

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.